Letters: Octogenarian still waiting for COVID-19 vaccine; Making Westminster a Bee City will help harvests; Representative silent on Swalwell reappointment | READER COMMENTARY

As an octogenarian who was led to believe he was one of the favored few when it came to being vaccinated against the dreaded COVID-19, I must take a stand for all elders. Including me and the love of my life, who are waiting patiently for the call from the powers that be to get back on the stick and do what is right for the old folks, before it is too late. We’ve surely asked for consideration but thus far have been totally ignored.