Letters: Time to reconnect with humanity, each other; GOP failure to react means we’ll pay for COVID-19 for decades | READER COMMENTARY

So be it. But the point is clear to me that we all need to return to the days of Tip O’Neal and Ronald Reagan who argued like hell across the proverbial backyard fence, fighting for the same end, to establish just policies for “the people of America” each felt would continue to brighten the beacon and keep America the shining city on the hill — ”a city all peoples of our planet, not necessarily their leaders ... look up to as the leading model of Democracy, a nation of the people, by the people and for the people.”