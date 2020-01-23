Like a stone tossed into a stream, the ripple effects of abortion are endless. Besides damaging a woman in her elemental being to bring forth and nurture life, she may suffer physical consequences because not every “procedure” ends safely. And now we see politicians — candidates for the highest office in the land — boldly assenting if that is what the child’s mother desires. In our own state, the legislature this year will consider enshrining abortion as a constitution amendment, so that “right” will be untouchable regardless of any Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.