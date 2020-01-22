Democrats created incomplete, totally partisan impeachment articles not based on a crime or anything the Constitution states is a reason for impeachment and now want the Senate to help make their case for impeachment. Dems claim they’re doing it to protect the Constitution and “our democracy.” The word democracy doesn’t appear in the Constitution or the Declaration of Independence. The framers loathed democracies as mob rule. Democrats are counting on a misinformed, misled populace like in most failing Dem-run communities to try and reverse the 2016 election. Hunter Biden made millions of dollars from Burisma. His dad, Joe Biden, bragged about threatening to cancel a billion dollars in U.S. aid unless a prosecutor looking into Burisma was fired. Who doesn’t think this is corrupt?