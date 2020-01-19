I have been a member of the Carroll County Recreation and Parks (CCRP) group, Women in Progress (WIP), so wonderfully led by Tina Shupp, since May 2013. Over a six-year period, annual dues went from $5 to $30, and finally in 2020, to $60. After many members expressed concerns that the jump from $30 to $60 in one year may dissuade many members from staying in the group and not attracting new members to join, the annual dues were lowered back to $30. However, there were new stipulations placed on our WIP lead — that she only be allowed to participate three hours per month in WIP activities, and that she can schedule extra activities, but cannot attend or volunteer. This essentially removes our leader from participating in most of our activities.