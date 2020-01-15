Iranian Gen. Soleimani and various proxy groups he formed have been designated terrorists since 2007. As the leader of the Iranian Quds Force, he was responsible for attacking anyone designated a threat by Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Even though the U.S. did not declare war on Iran, Soleimani was ordered to conduct attacks against American forces and other interests in Iraq and elsewhere. Soleimani was an “enemy combatant” responsible for the deaths of over 600 U.S. soldiers and devastating injuries to countless others, not to mention the deaths of 1,500 Iranian political protesters in the past month or so and others in the region reportedly in the tens of thousands.