It seems that the US has been continually at war throughout the 70 years of my lifespan. At least two of these wars were started and prolonged over misleading reports from staff and “hawks.” Vietnam and the 2002 war in Iraq, which has spread throughout the Middle East, were frequently mishandled by the most Powerful nation on the planet. This after sacrificing the blood of our troops, an expense in the trillions, and the fatalities of hundreds of thousands of civilians. Now we are being invited to leave Iraq after US blood and sweat expended for years of trying to rebuild the country, train its troops and inject the doctrine of Democracy. Such should never be referred to as a “victory” of any sorts.