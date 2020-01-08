Much of the controversy stems from a 1939 letter in which Sanger outlined her plan to reach out to black leaders specifically ministers, to help dispel community suspicions about the family planning clinics she was opening in the South. “We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population, and the minister is the man who can can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members,” she wrote. It was, as The Washington post called it, an “inartfully written” sentence, but one that, in context, describes the sort of preposterous allegations she feared, not her actual mission. The irony is that is has been used to propagate those very allegations.