“A vacancy shall exist upon the death, removal, or resignation of a member or upon the occurrence of any event provided for in §4-202 of the Election Law Article of the Maryland Code. The Chair shall immediately give notice to the other members of the Committee of a vacancy, and must schedule and hold meetings to begin filling said vacancy within 30 days. Any vacancy on the Committee shall be filled within ninety (90) days after the vacancy occurs by the remaining members of the Committee at a duly called meeting of the Committee. When the Committee considers the matter of filling a vacancy, nominations may be made by any member, and election shall be by a majority of the Committee. If a vacancy has not been filled within the ninety (90) day period commencing on the date of the vacancy, the vacancy may be filled by the Chair. A person elected to fill a vacancy shall serve for the remaining term of the member who created the vacancy.”