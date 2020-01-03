Our march theme is “Life Empowers, Pro-Life is Pro-Woman.” Celebrated will be founding feminist leaders Alice Paul and Susan B. Anthony, women’s right to vote champions who called abortion the ultimate exploitation of women. They recognized the right to life of our very smallest children and that abortion also harms women. Pro-life feminists deem it a lie that the killing of defenseless little persons is a solution to anyone’s problems. Instead of having received genuine help, a woman, post-abortion, is left with an empty womb, a scarred conscience and a dead baby. Women of “Silent No More” believe that support of life both saves and empowers women to be all they can and wish to be. They declare they will not be silenced because truth has kept and set them free.