Carroll countians invited to March for Life rally
Hundreds of Carroll County citizens will join hundreds of thousands in the 47th Washington, D.C. March For Life, on Friday, Jan. 24. The noon rally at 12th Street on the National Mall is followed by the 1 p.m. march up Constitution Avenue to the Supreme Court. There, women of “Silent No More” will tell of their post-abortion suffering.
Our march theme is “Life Empowers, Pro-Life is Pro-Woman.” Celebrated will be founding feminist leaders Alice Paul and Susan B. Anthony, women’s right to vote champions who called abortion the ultimate exploitation of women. They recognized the right to life of our very smallest children and that abortion also harms women. Pro-life feminists deem it a lie that the killing of defenseless little persons is a solution to anyone’s problems. Instead of having received genuine help, a woman, post-abortion, is left with an empty womb, a scarred conscience and a dead baby. Women of “Silent No More” believe that support of life both saves and empowers women to be all they can and wish to be. They declare they will not be silenced because truth has kept and set them free.
Jane Roe, of Roe v Wade, the Supreme Court decision that decriminalized abortion in the U.S., real name Norma McCorvey, was an abortion advocate who later, after a change of heart and mind, stated her belief that the abortion industry is based on a lie. She sought the repeal of that despicable 1974 court decision that has resulted in the killing of 62 million unborn human babies, including 30 million females. Gruesomely, babies born alive following botched abortions are killed to have their valuable organs harvested intact for their profitable trafficking to researchers. One’s moral obligation? See something. Do something.
Vincent John Perticone
Taneytown
The author is co-chair of Pro Life Carroll County.
Disappointed by lack of Christmas lights in Westminster
Now the Christmas season is over, the light are coming down. We’ve enjoyed the festive decorating of many towns of Carroll County and nearby Pennsylvania. As a Westminster girl and remembering past Christmases my only question is, What happened to the Christmas lights in Westminster?
The lights were so sparse they were hardly noticed. Some were so old the snowflakes hardy glowed. Snowflakes only from the forks at Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue to Center Street only? The lights on the tree in the center of town looks like only one string was wrapped around it. I’m sure I’m not the only one to notice, the Grinch had come to “Tree City,” Westminster.
Jo Harp
Westminster
A plea to the president
It’s no secret that President Donald Trump desperately wanted to be on Time magazine’s cover as Person of the Year. When, instead, they chose a 16-year-old environmentalist, he lashed out at her. Mr. President, why don’t you pick on somebody your own size?
James G. Hirtle
Westminster