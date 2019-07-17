Letters: Harris no vote ‘reprehensible;’ impeach Trump; cartoon unfair to Clinton

Like all intelligent Americans, I roll my eyes when I hear the president yammering on about “fake news.” It’s disgraceful how he assaults the First Amendment and embraces lies as a political tool, but so far, much of the free press seems to be holding on. Nevertheless, it is important to demonstrate that freedom of speech is still the law of the land. One way to do that is to express our views — loudly and proudly — showing that truth cannot be stifled and that the opinions of Americans who truly adore this country and its founding principles cannot be ignored.