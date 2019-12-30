My son, the athletic director for the secondary schools in his district, picked me up. The ride to his new home was through countryside much like where he grew up in Carroll County — rolling hills and farmland dotted with small communities. On arrival at his home, I was warmly greeted by my daughter-in-law, whom, when I speak of her, I drop the in-law part because she is an important and welcome part of the family. Hot, homemade soup and freshly baked bread were the evening’s delicious meal. We were able to catch the end of the Ravens’ big win, and at least parts of a couple of the other games before the day finally caught up with me and I was ready for bed.