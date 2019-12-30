Surprise, surprise! The great white north isn’t quite that. It’s just about as green as Carroll County was when I left.
I had a quite pleasant flight to Michigan, although the plane was completely full. I sat next to and conversed for a portion of the trip with a very nice young man, a graduate student at the University of Maryland professional schools in Baltimore. He is currently working on some very important research, trying to find a cure for metastasized breast cancer. That is important work. Once we landed, the young man and I exchanged holiday wishes for a pleasant stay and getting to connect with our families.
My son, the athletic director for the secondary schools in his district, picked me up. The ride to his new home was through countryside much like where he grew up in Carroll County — rolling hills and farmland dotted with small communities. On arrival at his home, I was warmly greeted by my daughter-in-law, whom, when I speak of her, I drop the in-law part because she is an important and welcome part of the family. Hot, homemade soup and freshly baked bread were the evening’s delicious meal. We were able to catch the end of the Ravens’ big win, and at least parts of a couple of the other games before the day finally caught up with me and I was ready for bed.
On Christmas Eve, as is their custom, my daughter-in-law’s family gathered for dinner and a gift exchange. It was a wonderful day with lots of laughter, hugs and warm wishes. Several of our personal gifts were held in reserve for Christmas morning. The morning arrived, sunny and unseasonably warm for this part of the country. After breakfast and the exchange of our more personal gifts, we settled in for a day and evening of binging on some of the funnier holiday-themed movies and concluding with the 1938 version of “A Christmas Carol,” one of my favorites.
Plans for Thursday included checking out the new “Star Wars” film. Unfortunately, due to a problem with the design of the theater’s website, the tickets that were purchased in advance were for another location, completely across the state from the one that was intended. Needless to say, that idea came to a screeching halt. We were able to get an exchange, delaying us from seeing the end of the Skywalker stories.
As I write this, I only have one more full day before I have to fly back home. It has been wonderful seeing my son and “daughter” and her family. I did really miss being able to spend some time with my daughter and grandson. Circumstances beyond anyone’s control prevented all of us from being together this year. My hope is that we can all be together next year in Taneytown.
I sincerely hope that all of my loyal readers — and even the not so loyal — had the best Christmas ever. May the blessings of the season carry over for all. Now it’s time to turn the page on another year. May you have a very happy, healthy and prosperous new year.
I don’t make resolutions as a rule, but going forward I’ll try my very best to be fair in my reactions to the political scene on every level. I also will try to submit a few more personal and human-interest columns in the coming year.
Happy new year!
Bill Kennedy writes every other week from Taneytown. You may contact him at wlkennedyiii@verizon.net.