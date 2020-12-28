Kennedy: Good news, bad news and iffy news coming in throughout the holiday season | COMMENTARY

On the good side, there are two vaccines now approved for use and they are being distributed throughout the country, even to our little corner of the world. However, available supplies of the vaccines, as well as syringes and other ancillary supplies, seem to be something less than what had been envisioned previous to their approvals. Bummer. Seems that we’ll all have to wait a bit longer to get our shots, and I do plan on being at least close to the head of the line when my turn comes up. I also totally urge everyone to get one or the other of the vaccines as soon as they are available to you. It’s the one way we can get our lives back.