The latest reports indicate that he will not be satisfied if the Senate simply votes to acquit rather than engaging in the full-fledged trial where witnesses on both sides will be called and the ultra-partisan rhetoric will be amplified to the max. If Trump has his way and elects to go for the big-show trial, besides the toadies and yes men for him who will be called by the Republicans, the Democrats will be able to call witnesses as well, and some of those witnesses will be aides and cabinet members who will then be questioned under oath and may very well tell tales that support the Democrats’ positions. Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate majority leader, has stated that he hopes not to go down the path that Trump favors and is trying to dissuade him. I wonder if Trump, despite his protestations, secretly wants out and is looking for a way to get there without resigning honorably. It’s just a thought.