Kennedy: Republican arguments regarding election, Trump have no basis in reality | COMMENTARY

I’m beginning to wonder if our most conservative and openly Republican columnists have completely lost all sense of reality. They still hold onto the notion that the current office holder has actually won re-election although enough states have certified their election results, many after complete hand recounts, and allotted their electoral votes to the challenger. Even Republican members of Congress have resigned themselves to the facts and congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory.
M.K. Sprinkle stated in her last missive that the Democrats have spent the last four years “whining, complaining, sniping, plotting, and undermining” Trump. With good reason to my way of thinking. Now she says that the Democrats are complaining that “Trump wants to make it as difficult as possible” for the transition, as well they should. She forgets that Hillary Clinton conceded as soon as the race was called in 2016, and outgoing President Obama invited Trump to the White House — as has been the longstanding custom — shortly thereafter. Trump has not conceded and continues to impede the Biden transition efforts at every turn. He still claims, without any proof, that this was a fraudulent election. This even after his own attorney general stated that the election was fairly run.
Sprinkle also states that Biden is a puppet. My question is, a puppet to whom? Certainly not to Putin, Kim, and the rest of the dictators whom Trump fawns over. She also downplays the “alleged booming economy” that the Obama administration turned over to Trump. After the dumpster fire of an economy that was left after the previous Republican administration, Biden helped put things headed in the right direction. Trump did make advances, although mostly to the benefit of the rich and and corporations, but on the backs of the middle class, until the pandemic turned our whole world upside down.
Another of her rants is that several of a more liberal bent have stated that they were going to Georgia to help the Democrats win the two Senate seats that are up for grabs. Is that different from Trump, Pence and others campaigning for the Republicans? What’s wrong with wanting to get rid of the obstructionist Mitch McConnell as majority leader in the Senate. If that happens then some meaningful legislation might at least be brought up for a vote instead of being hidden in his desk drawers, which must be bulging at this point.
Sprinkle also claims that the Biden administration will lead to the tearing apart of this country. Who, I ask, did more to divide this country over the last four years than Donald J. Trump? Latin immigrants are rapists and murderers, Muslim immigrants are terrorists, those from Africa come from “s---hole countries”, the press and all Democrats are the enemy, there are red states and blue states and never the twain shall meet. Even Republicans who dare to offer opinions contrary to those of the POTUS are called names and raked over the coals in his usual fashion on twitter.
Her last point is the most telling and confusing to me. She claims that those chosen to join the new administration are, in her word, “incompetents.” Who hired, nominated, and named, and then in many cases fired, more totally incompetent people to his administration than Trump? A neurosurgeon as HUD secretary, an avowed opponent of public education as secretary of education, a corporate “expert” who had no previous experience in the department as postmaster general, the list goes on and on, and those are just the ones he hasn’t fired yet. Biden, to this point, has gone out of his way to find people who actually have worked in the areas where they would be assigned and have knowledge of how our unique form of government works.
I’m almost hoping that Trump remains the titular head of the Republican party. If he does, the Grand Old Party of Lincoln will go down into the dustbin of history. The current “leadership” of the party needs to develop a spine and work with their “loyal opposition” for the betterment of the country and not just for the betterment of the Donald.
January 20 can’t come too soon.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Bill Kennedy writes every other week from Taneytown. You may contact him at wlkennedyiii@verizon.net.