Kennedy: Republican arguments regarding election, Trump have no basis in reality | COMMENTARY

Her last point is the most telling and confusing to me. She claims that those chosen to join the new administration are, in her word, “incompetents.” Who hired, nominated, and named, and then in many cases fired, more totally incompetent people to his administration than Trump? A neurosurgeon as HUD secretary, an avowed opponent of public education as secretary of education, a corporate “expert” who had no previous experience in the department as postmaster general, the list goes on and on, and those are just the ones he hasn’t fired yet. Biden, to this point, has gone out of his way to find people who actually have worked in the areas where they would be assigned and have knowledge of how our unique form of government works.