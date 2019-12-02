From the time that his name first was mentioned as a possible candidate, I thought that Trump would be a disaster as president. I’m afraid that my fears have come to fruition. In a recent column in the Sun, Dan Rodricks quoted an excerpt written by the late, great columnist for “The Evening Sun” known as “the sage of Baltimore,” H.L. Mencken, in 1920. I think it describes our current political scene perfectly. Mencken wrote, “As democracy is perfected, the office of president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great day, the plain folks of the land will reach their hearts desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a down-right moron.” Have we fulfilled Mencken’s prophesy?