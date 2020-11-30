Kennedy: Post-Thanksgiving ponderings on politicians, from Shoemaker to Biden to Trump | COMMENTARY

Although several had served in posts under Obama, each of Biden’s picks has an understanding of how government is supposed to work in this country and those in the appropriate posts know how diplomacy works with our allies and adversaries alike. Also, unlike the Trump cabinets, Biden has to this point, and continues to, assemble a cadre that has a mix of women, people of color, and various ethnicities. This bodes well for showing the world that we, as Americans, are open to being inclusive in our national government and will deal with other countries with the same inclusiveness.