First is the just-begun public hearings on the possible impeachment proceedings for President Trump. I spent several hours on Wednesday simply trying to figure put how the Democrats and the Republicans would approach the questioning of the witnesses. My take, so far, is that the Democrats were trying to find out who heard what, or was told about what was said, and their impressions of what they heard or were told about the telephone conversation of July 25 between Trump and the president of the Ukraine. On the other hand, the Republican inquisitors seemed to want to go off on tangents such as the connections between Hunter Biden and the Ukrainian gas company, on whose board he sat. They also concentrated on emphasizing that Acting Ambassador William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent had no direct knowledge of the call in question, only second- and third-hand accounts from others. Most of the information provided by Kent and Taylor had already been available from their recently released depositions and, and substantiated by the depositions of others.