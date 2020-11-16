Kennedy: Trump continues false narrative after election that went largely as expected | COMMENTARY

To my dismay, Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham were returned to the Senate, although two races for seats in that body are necessitating a run-off in Georgia, which could allow for equal representation there. If the Republicans hold on to the majority in the Senate, McConnell will continue to add to the pile of over 100 House passed bills that are sitting on his desk only to be denied consideration by the body as a whole — simply because he can.