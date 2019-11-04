An example of this was reported by Nathan Ruiz and Don Markus of The Baltimore Sun. In the early/mid 1970s, Converse was the premier manufacturer of basketball shoes, and in one ad campaign, Lefty Driesell and a group of players from the University of Maryland were featured in a poster for the company as part of the coach’s deal with it. The coach was paid well for his part of the deal, but the players, one of whom was Len Elmore — an All-American and star of the team, and later a 10-year veteran of the old ABA and NBA who became a lawyer and is currently a TV basketball analyst — who got only a couple of pairs of the Converse shoes. The shoes, incidentally, came from the school’s athletic department and not from Converse.