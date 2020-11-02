Kennedy: Predictions and concerns on the eve of Election Day | COMMENTARY

The official Election Day is Tuesday. If you haven’t done your civic duty as yet, Nov. 3 is your last chance to be counted. Fortunately for us Marylanders, if you used the postal service to send your ballot in it will be counted as long as it is postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by the 13th.
I put mine in the drop box at the local police station as an alternative to using the U.S. Postal Service, which Trump and his crony, Postmaster General DeJoy, all but dismantled in an attempt to make voting by mail as difficult as possible. They were so successful that even regular mail service has been disrupted to the point that many folks around the country are getting little or none of their normal mail. Bills, checks, regular correspondence, and even junk mail — that last one could be a bit of a blessing — is being unduly delayed or not being delivered at all, simply because DJT wanted to keep millions of Americans from being able to mail in their ballots, some of which might have even been for him.
In Wisconsin, the Republican governor ordered that only mail-in ballots received by Nov. 3 can be counted. On review, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority, led by Justice Kavanaugh, upheld that order, thereby disenfranchising, by most estimates, more than 100,000 voters by not allowing their votes to be counted. That is a travesty, and one that I fear is to be just the first in such damaging decisions to come.
I fear that if this election is not a complete runaway victory for Joe Biden, Trump and the Republican party will appeal to the High Court, and that overwhelmingly conservative bench, with three Trump appointees, will rule the election in some way, shape, or form, invalid in Trump’s favor. If that were to happen, our democratic republic will be gone.
I’m hoping that several contests for the U.S. Senate result in a change in leadership for that body. Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell need to be replaced and are, according to polls, in very tight races for those seats. There are also other seats that could change party in the Senate as well.
Locally, in the races that are, by our county laws, nonpartisan, I predict that those candidates who have been campaigning as being endorsed by the county’s Republican Central Committee will win overwhelmingly, much to my dismay.
I also predict that, even though he is the least involved member of congress (by many accounts) and has continually voted against legislation that would have helped his district’s citizens and the health of the Chesapeake Bay, Andy Harris will be returned to the House of Representatives.
Perhaps by the time my column appears again we’ll have the answers to most of these questions, although I expect there will still be more questions than answers.
On a personal note, my grandson, the goalie, has been scrambling this year to find a place to play. Since the border has been closed since March, he was unable to rejoin his team in Canada and that team was shut down as part of a league-wide closure. After several starts and stops, he has found a hockey home this year in Columbia, Howard County.
Sunday, now a week ago, I was able to see him for the first time in two years, and watch him play for the first time in three years. What a thrill! He’s now a junior in high school, which he does online, and is 6-foot-4, but still a rail. Many of the rinks where he plays are still closed to spectators, some even parents can’t enter, but I’m able to watch in Frederick and in Columbia, a situation that I will take advantage of.
Remember, either drop your ballot in a drop box or go to your closest polling place before 8 p.m. Tuesday and let your voice be heard.
