Kennedy: Predictions and concerns on the eve of Election Day | COMMENTARY

I put mine in the drop box at the local police station as an alternative to using the U.S. Postal Service, which Trump and his crony, Postmaster General DeJoy, all but dismantled in an attempt to make voting by mail as difficult as possible. They were so successful that even regular mail service has been disrupted to the point that many folks around the country are getting little or none of their normal mail. Bills, checks, regular correspondence, and even junk mail — that last one could be a bit of a blessing — is being unduly delayed or not being delivered at all, simply because DJT wanted to keep millions of Americans from being able to mail in their ballots, some of which might have even been for him.