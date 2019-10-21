On another matter that could be used as evidence of wrongdoing by Trump and his administration, he, and they, have chosen one of the Trump resort properties to host the next G-7 meetings. It is, by the way, constitutionally illegal for the president to enrich himself or his family as a result of his decisions. Hosting the G-7 talks will be worth hundreds of thousands — or even multiple millions — of dollars for the Trump Organization. Hotel rooms, meeting and conference room rentals, catered meals and banquets, and bar charges for the seven heads of state, their entourages, the associated security forces, and the various and sundry others required to carry on the talks will all stay at the Doral resort, and each of the governments will pay Trump. It’s a clear violation of the emoluments clause of the Constitution. The Trumps have tried to assure us that they will only charge the governments the going rates and not gouge them, but unless they are providing all of this for free, the plan still falls within the parameters of the emoluments clause.