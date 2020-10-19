Kennedy: Pence appeared robotic while Harris seemed comfortable during vice presidential debate | COMMENTARY

However, Vice President Mike Pence strayed down the path of his boss and constantly ignored the rules as agreed to by both camps by speaking long past his allotted time and paying no mind to the moderator who was trying her best to reign him in. He also interrupted U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris on many occasions. There needs to be a mute button on the microphones available to the moderator. Pence also either failed to answer many of the questions posed or tap-danced around them. Much of this was probably caused by his penchant for referring back to a previous question and the answer by Harris. Not good time management shown there.