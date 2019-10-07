If the leadership of the House of Representatives decides that there is enough evidence to bring forward articles of impeachment against Trump and it comes up in that body I expect quite a few Republican members will vote against the articles, notably our own Trump toady Andy Harris, who seems to worship at the altar of his leader. Once passed by the majority in the House, the Senate will be forced to initiate an impeachment trial. Mitch McConnell and Lindsay Graham will, of course, be in the forefront of those Republicans who will deny that anything even a bit questionable has transpired during Trump’s term. Whether or not enough Republican senators come to their senses and break ranks and vote for the impeachment all depends on the evidence that the House investigations can come up with. I’m afraid that without totally compelling evidence of serious wrongdoing, Trump may survive the trial.