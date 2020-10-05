Kennedy: During debate, one man looked, sounded, acted presidential | COMMENTARY

Sadly, nearly two weeks ago the nation lost one of its most revered women. I refer to the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Much has happened since the justice’s passing and not much of it has been positive. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hardly waited until her corpse was cold before announcing he would push for a replacement before the upcoming election. At this writing, she’s just been put in the ground beside her dear husband, and President Trump has made a nomination for the post. Whatever happened to common decency? Oh, that’s right, it’s the Trump administration where courtesy and decorum have no place.
Four years ago, with nearly nine months before the election and before there were even formal nominees for the presidency, McConnell, Lindsey Graham, and other Republicans stated publicly that the vacancy on the court because of the death of Justice Scalia should not be filled until after the election and vowed to use the same standard if another similar situation occurred. Well here we are, just four weeks before another election and now they’re all in favor of pushing through this nomination. Whatever happened to keeping your word and following through on your promises? Oh, that’s right, it’s the Trump administration.
In 2016, we knew that there would be a new president, but the real campaigning hadn’t even begun, so, I guess, the Republicans were trying to hedge their bets on the off chance that their party’s nominee would be elected and be able to fill the seat. In 2020 it seems that the party in power is fearful of losing the top spot and possibly also their slim majority in the Senate so they want to rush through a controversial nominee for the court before the election. Petty politics? Oh, that’s right, it’s the Trump administration.
Speaking of the “wheeler dealer in chief,” It has been reported that he owes various entities over $400 million and has not paid any federal income tax in about 10 of the last 15 years and only paid about $750 each in two of the years of his presidency. He has also received millions in refunds — being reviewed by the IRS. The big question,other than how he gets away with scamming the tax system is, to whom does he owe the $400 million? Is it foreign banks? Could it be the Putin government, or maybe the Saudis, or the Chinese, or maybe even Kim in North Korea? What kind of national security threat would any of those pose? Maybe the answers to those questions are the reason that he has steadfastly refused to release his tax information and has not relinquished the control of his companies while he attempts to run the country as poorly as he has runs his businesses — with several going bankrupt — amassing huge losses in his businesses and racking up huge deficits for our nation. Illegal? Possibly. Questionable? Oh, that’s right, it’s Trump.
I steeled myself to watch the debate debacle on Tuesday evening but stopped listening after the first segment. After that I concentrated not on what was said but on the two candidates body language and their adherence to the stated rules of engagement. One stood erect, seemed engaged, and looked directly into the camera to address the people, and attempted to answer the questions posed until he was rudely interrupted. The other slouched all over the podium, looked to be a cross between angry and bored, and continued to talk over his opponent and even the moderator, Chris Wallace, who was from Trump’s favorite news organization, Fox , and wouldn’t answer a simple “yes or no” question without an off the point rant. Can you guess which is which?
Biden tried to maintain decorum even after a direct personal attack on his family by Trump and did not retaliate even when given the opportunity. To my mind, no matter their stands on the issues of the day and those that may arise, one man looked, sounded, and acted presidential while the other failed on all three points. I’ll check out the VP debate next week as well as the other two “main events,” if they are held, to see if anything changes. In the meantime, when you get your ballot in the mail, if you have requested one, get it back in early. If you’re determined to go to the polls, either in the early period or on Nov. 3, do so safely. Which ever way you decide, vote!
