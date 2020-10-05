Kennedy: During debate, one man looked, sounded, acted presidential | COMMENTARY

Speaking of the “wheeler dealer in chief,” It has been reported that he owes various entities over $400 million and has not paid any federal income tax in about 10 of the last 15 years and only paid about $750 each in two of the years of his presidency. He has also received millions in refunds — being reviewed by the IRS. The big question,other than how he gets away with scamming the tax system is, to whom does he owe the $400 million? Is it foreign banks? Could it be the Putin government, or maybe the Saudis, or the Chinese, or maybe even Kim in North Korea? What kind of national security threat would any of those pose? Maybe the answers to those questions are the reason that he has steadfastly refused to release his tax information and has not relinquished the control of his companies while he attempts to run the country as poorly as he has runs his businesses — with several going bankrupt — amassing huge losses in his businesses and racking up huge deficits for our nation. Illegal? Possibly. Questionable? Oh, that’s right, it’s Trump.