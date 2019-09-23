Kennedy: Democrats not yet finding what’s needed to beat Trump

The Democratic electorate would do well to investigate the platforms put out there by the various candidates and see which one, or two, or three, has views that match their own. The party needs to choose a nominee who espouses the ideas and remedies to our problems that most of the country can agree on. To do otherwise is to almost assure that Donald Trump will be re-elected, because his base is solidly in his camp and their support, to this point, has been unwavering. Nothing he does or says, no matter how irrational or untrue it might be, seems to sway his followers from their almost worshipful adherence to his every statement or action.