Kennedy: Democrats not yet finding what’s needed to beat Trump

After some consideration following the third Democratic presidential debate, and after reading several editorial reports and commentaries, I have a couple of opinions of my own about the myriad of candidates who are still attempting to stay in the race for the nomination.
As a reasonable person who is willing to at least listen to ideas and proposals with which I might not agree partially or totally, I understand that there are issues in the country that need attention. I do not, however, think that, as the old saying goes, we should throw the baby out with the bathwater. Most of the prime issues need to be addressed, and very quickly, but they do not require wholesale, complete makeovers. They simply need both parties in Congress to put aside their individual party loyalties and listen to the people rather than their monied special-interest backers.
Three of the front-runners come across as simply angry, from the way they speak to their facial expressions and body language. They propose ideas that are far too extreme for my taste. Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris have put forth ideas on health care, gun control, and student debt forgiveness, among others, that to me seem to be totally unworkable and very expensive, with little thought on how to pay for their programs.
Several of the lesser-known candidates are focused on one or two issues that they would seek to address, but they have put forth no concrete ideas as to how their proposals would work.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the more I see and hear him in speeches and in the debates, seems more and more befuddled. He misspeaks quite often when he is required to respond to questions or attempts to speak off the cuff. One has to wonder if he would be able to serve out a full term.
Unfortunately, some of the candidates with much more reasonable and more well-thought-out proposals, have garnered little attention because they are not household names, nor are they using radical rhetoric in order to get into the spotlight. One of these, former Rep. John Delaney from Maryland, has had experience in government, is a very successful businessman, and comes across as a thoughtful, reasonable candidate with solid ideas on the major issues and has a plan for the financing of whatever changes he sees as necessary. There are a couple of others with similar backgrounds and reasonable, workable platforms.
The Democratic electorate would do well to investigate the platforms put out there by the various candidates and see which one, or two, or three, has views that match their own. The party needs to choose a nominee who espouses the ideas and remedies to our problems that most of the country can agree on. To do otherwise is to almost assure that Donald Trump will be re-elected, because his base is solidly in his camp and their support, to this point, has been unwavering. Nothing he does or says, no matter how irrational or untrue it might be, seems to sway his followers from their almost worshipful adherence to his every statement or action.
The Democratic party hierarchy needs to concentrate its efforts on choosing and fully supporting a candidate whose personality and knowledge of the issues — and a reasonable platform on which to address those issues positively — can keep our country from the terror of four more years of, to do what Trump does so often, “Lyin’ Donald.”
Bill Kennedy writes every other week from Taneytown. You may contact him via email at wlkennedyiii@verizon.net.