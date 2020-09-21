Kennedy: ‘Nice’ not a necessary presidential trait. Honesty, empathy among those needed in a leader | COMMENTARY

Chris Roemer wrote in his Community Voices piece of Sept. 16, headlined “Trump isn’t nice, but is nice what we need?” that the current president is not a likable person. He ended his piece with the statement, and I paraphrase, that Trump isn’t the most personable person to hold that office, but such a personality may not be what we need in these times. With those statements I must concur.
However, I believe that the traits our next president should have are honesty (tell the truth whether the news is good or bad), true empathy (show feelings for those in dire straits either by natural disaster or physical infirmity), following through on campaign promises and realizing that he is not always the smartest guy in the room.
Trump fails miserably on every one of those counts.
By some counts, Trump has lied more than 20,000 times in less than four years. He lies about things major and trivial, and when caught — as he has been repeatedly — he resorts to juvenile personal attacks and name calling on those who try to set the record straight.
As for empathy, his most empathetic act was to toss paper towels to victims of a hurricane induced flood situation.
His campaign promises from 2016 haven’t brought one piece of legislation on those fronts. Mexico was going to pay for the border wall? To finance some of that ill conceived construction he has taken funds from the military budget that was earmarked for updating facilities at foreign United States bases. A new and better health care system? The only progress on that front is to remove, piece by piece, the Affordable Care Act. He and his toadies have yet to propose anything to replace any part of the ACA, good or bad.
Trump claims to be “a stable genius” but his claims to know “more than the generals” when it comes to military strategies just shows how little the draft dodger knows in that area. He denies and denigrates scientists who have studied the changes in our climate for decades and declares that climate change is a hoax, even as the West Coast burns and there are, as of this writing, five tropical storms threatening to become hurricanes, brewing in the Atlantic.
He also discounts the opinions of the epidemiologists and others in the medical community when it comes to trying to mitigate the effects of COVID-19. How about his recommending injecting or drinking bleach to prevent becoming infected? That piece of advice only made some people very sick and may have even killed a few. The smartest guy in the room? I think not.
Personally, I don’t care if the next president is a nice guy or not. What I want is someone who genuinely cares more about our country and its citizens than he does about himself, his wallet, and his place in history.
Now to some lighter news. The BIG 10 has decided to join the ACC, SEC, and Big 12 in playing football, beginning in late October.
Primarily this decision was for monetary reasons as the conference was not going to get any TV revenues if they stayed shut down while the others played. As a member of a “power 5” conference that could have meant the loss of tens of millions of dollars to each member. A secondary reason, besides the desire of the players to compete, was the increasing availability of rapid results tests for the virus. Without the availability of such tests, conference medical authorities would have continued the shutdown. With campuses opening for regular students, allowing sports to resume seems to me to be the right decision, subject to any changes in the course of the pandemic.
One last comment on the local election front. I find it a bit curious that a candidate for what is legally, and supposedly recognized, as a nonpartisan post, found it prudent to appear at the opening of a party headquarters with photos of one of his campaign signs in the window. Such an appearance gives one the impression that his allegiance lies with the party and not with those whom he is desiring to serve. He has lost at least one vote for doing so.
