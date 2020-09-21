Kennedy: ‘Nice’ not a necessary presidential trait. Honesty, empathy among those needed in a leader | COMMENTARY

Primarily this decision was for monetary reasons as the conference was not going to get any TV revenues if they stayed shut down while the others played. As a member of a “power 5” conference that could have meant the loss of tens of millions of dollars to each member. A secondary reason, besides the desire of the players to compete, was the increasing availability of rapid results tests for the virus. Without the availability of such tests, conference medical authorities would have continued the shutdown. With campuses opening for regular students, allowing sports to resume seems to me to be the right decision, subject to any changes in the course of the pandemic.