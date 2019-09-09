Kennedy: Those criticizing commissioners on prayer settlement are missing the point

I agree that the board was very deliberative and sound in their decision to settle the suit due to the previous decision by the appellate court decision in an almost identical case from North Carolina. The probable cost to the county in losing at the appeals court level — or if considered by the Supreme Court — simply, in this case, isn’t worth the risk. The settlement of $125,000 was a hit on the county’s budget. What programs or services would lose part, or all, of their funding if the case were to be appealed and the current verdict was upheld? Conservative estimates are that the county could be on the hook for at least twice the settlement amount, or even more if by some miracle the Supreme Court would hear the case and uphold the current verdict.