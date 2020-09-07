Kennedy: Doom and gloom future? How far left is a leftist? Could a moderate end divisiveness? | COMMENTARY

How far left must one be to be called a leftist? Am I a leftist since I skew just a little to that side of center but sometimes even agree with positions on the other side, or does one have to be so far left as to be almost to the right? I’m of the opinion that there are radical conservatives just as there are radical liberals. I also believe that those at either end of that spectrum have lost the ability to think rationally on many subjects and to pay them any attention does the rest of us no good.