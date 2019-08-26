Kennedy: Troubled by trend in grocery sector where online shoppers take precedence

Initially, the stores decided to reduce the number of cashiers by installing a few “self check-out” lanes. Now you are lucky if you can find one or two cashiers to ring up your purchases. Those may be fine if one is simply picking up a loaf of bread, or a jug of milk, or a ready made meal, but for someone’s large family shopping excursion, unless there is a discount for using said lanes, I can’t see where they save time or money. Most of the time those lanes take longer to navigate since there is almost always some item that doesn’t scan properly, or the machine refuses your method of payment, or some other problem arises and you have to wait for the staff member assigned to the task to come and do whatever was necessary to rectify the situation.