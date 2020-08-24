Kennedy: Hoped for centrist choice for VP; post office more important than ever | COMMENTARY

At this time, when we’re all told to limit our exposure to others, the mail is more important to every day commerce than ever. Prescriptions by mail have become the norm. Unemployment and other government assistance checks are needed desperately during the pandemic. Even the simple transaction of receiving and paying a utility or other bill by mail has become a hit–or–miss proposition. All of this disruption is, I believe, simply an attempt by Trump to be able to declare that the election is invalid and that he should remain in office, even after, as I expect, he loses in a relative landslide. What a travesty of our democratic process that would be. Even if every voter in the nation were to decide to vote by mail, it would be unacceptable for the post office to be unable to process the ballots on or before the deadline.