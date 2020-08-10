Kennedy: Younger people don’t feel the same pride in being Americans as ‘boomers’ | COMMENTARY

I think that the younger generations may feel that the current, worldwide protests and the Black Lives

Matter movement may be a sort of substitute for what we old-timers felt in the 1960s and ’70s. Unfortunately, what the youngsters think is a unifying movement, many of us in the earlier generations see as quite divisive. To be perfectly clear, it is, and has been, my feeling that black lives do matter. However, so do brown lives, red lives, yellow lives, and yes, white lives, as well as “blue” lives, but not one group more than any of the others. Every life matters to someone and each life is important to at least one someone.