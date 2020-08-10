Kennedy: Younger people don’t feel the same pride in being Americans as ‘boomers’ | COMMENTARY

My colleague and email friend, Rick Blatchford, with whom I often disagree, in his column of Aug. 4 made a point, which after some consideration I have to at least partially concur. His point was that many younger folks, for whatever reasons, have seemingly felt little pride in being Americans.
I think that is because during their lifetimes there has been no singular large event, or group of smaller important events, which would bring the country together.
Our generation, the “baby boomers,” had several things that brought the country together with pride for our accomplishments. Were were witness to the first satellite launch by the Soviet Union, and our early failures to do the same, but we finally did get it right, and eventually put the first man into space. After that, there was landmark civil and voting rights legislation. Then, as Rick put it so well, we all had the immense pride in our country and its resolve to put the first men on the moon, and we’re still he only country to do so.
For those born after 1980, there seem to have been nothing that has caught the country’s attention to any great extent, except maybe for the fall of the Berlin Wall, which Ronald Reagan called for in his famous speech from Berlin. As President, Trump has taken the steam away from some of the causes that stirred the millennial and following generations into action, such as taking the United States out of the Paris Agreement on global warming and exiting the Iran nuclear deal, both of which had support from the boomers as well.
I think that the younger generations may feel that the current, worldwide protests and the Black Lives
Matter movement may be a sort of substitute for what we old-timers felt in the 1960s and ’70s. Unfortunately, what the youngsters think is a unifying movement, many of us in the earlier generations see as quite divisive. To be perfectly clear, it is, and has been, my feeling that black lives do matter. However, so do brown lives, red lives, yellow lives, and yes, white lives, as well as “blue” lives, but not one group more than any of the others. Every life matters to someone and each life is important to at least one someone.
I agree that many in academia have gone overboard in coaching the younger generations in ignoring, disregarding, or trying to re-write history to fit their narrow views of morality. Slavery did happen in the U.S., but it happened and continues to happen in many other parts of the world. Plaques and statues are, and should remain to be, reminders of a place that we must never go again.
Rick’s point on Trump’s refusal to publicly state that he will accept the results of the 2020 election if he is defeated needs some counterpoint. His advised response to that question compares apples to pears.
Those of us who, from the beginning, thought that Trump would be a disaster as president and still believe that he “stole” the election with help from the Russians, and never believed that he should be in that office, simply cannot do anything about it until the ballots come out for this election, complain as we might.
On the other hand, Trump, if he decides to contest the results and refuse to relinquish the office as mandated on Jan. 20, 2021, could cause a crisis of confidence in the peaceful transition that has been in place since 1788.
If he, in a nightmare scenario, did refuse to relinquish the office, he might as well go to the national archives, break open the vault, and burn the Constitution. That is unless the Secret Service does its job and forcibly removes him from that big white house in Washington.
As for the election process itself, any means to get all citizens ballots in and on time is OK by me. Mail ‘em in, go to an early voting site, or wait and get to one of the consolidated sites on Nov. 3, but vote.
Bill Kennedy writes every other Monday from Taneytown. You may contact him at wlkennedyiii@verizon.net.