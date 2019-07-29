Kennedy: Threats to our democracy remain, as Mueller tells Congress

According to one reliable source, several of the Democrats on the committees seemed to tip-toe around what I consider to be the essential question. Just as the late Sen. Sam Irvin, during the Watergate hearings, asked every witness, “What did the president know, and when did he know it” to get to the heart of the matter, I would like to have one of the committee members ask repeatedly, “Absent the ruling by the Judiciary department that a sitting president can not be indicted, was there at least one incident in your report where you would have called for an indictment?” That answer would have turned the tide in either direction. A “no” would have ended all of the discussion. A “yes” and I think that impeachment train would be running at full throttle. As it stands, we’re back where this all started.