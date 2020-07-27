Kennedy: Difficult decision looming on whether to allow schools to open to students, teachers

So many topics, so little space. Here are just a few that caught my attention this go ‘round.
Not wishing to pile on — well, maybe I do — with the many others who have written with facts contrary to Commissioner Eric Bouchat’s contribution on the COVID-19 situation, here are my impressions on his opinion. My first thought after reading his piece was that instead of comparing apples and oranges, he was comparing oranges with pineapples. There was no reasonable comparison between the physical conditions that he mentioned and to how and to whom the virus is spread. My second thought was that he must have been binge-watching too much of the misinformation about the virus which comes daily from Fox News and from the White House. Thankfully there were many in the county who took him to task and set him straight, not that I think that he’ll pay much attention to the truth.
Locally, no decision has yet been made on the manner in which our schools will open in September. A full-blown, everybody back in the buildings opening doesn’t seem practical with the increasing numbers of younger (under 35) people becoming infected with COVID-19. That group is primarily the parents of our elementary student population, so it’s not a good idea to put them back in classrooms to possibly infect their, usually middle aged or older, teachers and administrators. I understand that elementary-aged students are the most in need of the in-person experience and the socialization that goes along with the formal education, but I think the risk is too great.
Unfortunately, some students in Carroll County live in areas where internet and even cell phone service is spotty at best. Those students, at all levels, will not be able to fully participate in the completely on-line model as several other counties have determined is best for their jurisdictions. With that in mind, some form of combining in-person and online learning seems to be the best for the students, but not necessarily for the teachers. It’s a difficult decision and not one I would be comfortable in making. I hope our students don’t fall too far behind what they would have achieved in normal times.
On the state level, the big controversy is how the November election will or should be held. Many are vocal in their support for all mail-in balloting. The governor has declared that he prefers a traditional scenario with all of the precincts being manned. However, he has ordered that all registered voters shall receive an application for an absentee ballot and he is encouraging all to go that route.
Why not simply mail every voter a ballot and allow them to mail it in, deposit it in the secured boxes, or bring it to their nearest polling place during early voting or on election day to run it through the machine? I understand that there were some problems with that process during the primary, but with the knowledge gained from those problems, I can’t foresee similar problems occurring in November. Having to do two mailings, one with the application and one with the actual ballot, seems redundant and overly expensive to me. It also complicates the process for the voters.
Finally, on the national front, the president is now using the tactics long used by third world dictators by sending federal agents, helmeted, masked, in unmarked camouflage uniforms without name plates, to places where the weren’t requested, wanted, or needed in order to “maintain law and order.” These agents appear to be ill-trained for the task asked of them and seem to be acting without responsible supervision while exacerbating the situations that they are supposedly there to calm down. These actions appear to be totally unconstitutional, not that Trump cares about that since he is playing to his shrinking base in a desperate attempt to appear strong for his re-election campaign. I, for one, am not fooled.
Bill Kennedy writes every other Monday from Taneytown. Reach him at wlkennedyiii@verizon.net.