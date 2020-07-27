Kennedy: Difficult decision looming on whether to allow schools to open to students, teachers

Not wishing to pile on — well, maybe I do — with the many others who have written with facts contrary to Commissioner Eric Bouchat’s contribution on the COVID-19 situation, here are my impressions on his opinion. My first thought after reading his piece was that instead of comparing apples and oranges, he was comparing oranges with pineapples. There was no reasonable comparison between the physical conditions that he mentioned and to how and to whom the virus is spread. My second thought was that he must have been binge-watching too much of the misinformation about the virus which comes daily from Fox News and from the White House. Thankfully there were many in the county who took him to task and set him straight, not that I think that he’ll pay much attention to the truth.