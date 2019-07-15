Kennedy: Thoughts on the O’s, charter, redistricting, the environmental president and more

I found it strange when President Trump began to tout his record on protecting the environment as a reason to vote for him in 2020. This is a man who has put oil company and coal mining executives in charge of the Environmental Protection Agency and allowed them to rescind many of the regulations that have been successful in reducing air and water pollution across the country. He also has recommended that oil exploration and drilling be allowed in the most pristine place on earth, the Arctic National Wildlife Reserve. Trump and his cronies simply refuse to accept the scientific fact that there is a change in the global climate. Is it simply a coincidence that over the last several weeks the reported temperatures in Fairbanks, Alaska, except for a few scattered days, have been more than 10 degrees higher than those in Mexico City? It makes me wonder what’s going on.