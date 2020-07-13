Kennedy: Historical figures shouldn’t be judged based on today’s standards l COMMENTARY

A brief word on another subject. By a major decision, the Supreme Court has ruled that a president is not above the law and can be subject to investigation and possibly indictment for crimes committed while in office. Now the New York court can delve into the tax returns and other financial records of Donald J. Trump and his businesses. I’m most interested in where his income comes from and to whom he owes money. Has he obtained loans from Russian entities, leading to his “bromance” with Putin? Although that information will not become public immediately, the courts may allow some disclosure in the future. Unfortunately, it won’t be before the election.