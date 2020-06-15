Kennedy: Floyd murder disgusting, protests important, violence despicable; time for meaningful dialogue

I feel that I must comment on the protests around the country, and around the world as well, over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. I found the actions of the officer, with his knee on Floyd’s neck, to be disgusting and disturbing. It was especially so since video taken before that showed two officers walking a handcuffed Floyd toward a wall, or something, and then walking him, fully compliant, and a bit unsteadily, from that spot toward the left side of the police vehicle. At no time was there any hint of resisting arrest or an attempt to escape.
What has not been shown, is what happened between the time the two officers reached the vehicle and the offending officer had Flynn on the ground. That body cam video is essential to determine if the officer in question had acted in a reasonable fashion in taking Floyd to the ground. Even if there were a struggle at that point, and he needed to be subdued, once down and shackled, since he was already handcuffed, he should have been ether seated on the ground or stood up and placed in the patrol vehicle. Kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes was a clear case of police brutality, whether or not the suspect eventually died.
I’m in agreement that the officer in question should be prosecuted, and for at least second-degree murder and first-degree assault. The other officers who stood around and didn’t protest Flynn’s treatment have been arrested and at least charged as accessories for not interceding.
As an old, white male, who has seen my share of protests since I became an adult in the 1960s, I understand the feelings of anger and disenfranchisement that members of the black population have. Protest marches and fiery oratory are right and necessary at this time in order to mobilize those who have the authority and responsibility to make change, to do so. Maybe this time meaningful change will come. We all can only hope.
There is one thing that puzzles me though, and it has since the ’60s beginning with the Watts riots. Why is it that when protesting a wrong, some in the offended communities turn to violence, looting, and destruction of their own communities? During this spate of protests, it has been reported that there are some who have attended peaceful marches in several cities with the intent to incite violence.
Such actions are despicable, and those who are doing so should be pointed out to the authorities. Peaceful marchers and the news media should not be subjected to harassment by those intent on creating disorder. I was pleased to see that several among the marchers in Baltimore identified and forced those types away from their peaceful assembly or turned them over to the police.
In Baltimore, and other large and small cities, police officers, for the most part, have acted professionally and with empathy with the marchers, often joining with them in kneeling or marching.
In contrast, two members of the force in Buffalo, N.Y., felt it necessary to push a 75-year-old man to the ground where he lay bleeding for some time. One notable thing that I focused on in that incident was that one of the pushers actually began to check on the man but was forced to keep moving by another officer. That third officer deserves to be suspended as well. The actions in D.C., under the direction of the president, in Atlanta, and several other locations, showed the police in those places in the worst possible light. Severe punishment is warranted in those situations.
Now it's time for the protests to stop and meaningful dialogue between the various parties with a stake in resolving the issues presented. Both the civil authorities and the community leaders need to remember that dialogue includes listening as well as talking.
