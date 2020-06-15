Kennedy: Floyd murder disgusting, protests important, violence despicable; time for meaningful dialogue

What has not been shown, is what happened between the time the two officers reached the vehicle and the offending officer had Flynn on the ground. That body cam video is essential to determine if the officer in question had acted in a reasonable fashion in taking Floyd to the ground. Even if there were a struggle at that point, and he needed to be subdued, once down and shackled, since he was already handcuffed, he should have been ether seated on the ground or stood up and placed in the patrol vehicle. Kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes was a clear case of police brutality, whether or not the suspect eventually died.