Kennedy: Finally, many positive developments as we return to normal life (and everyone should get vaccinated for a full return) | COMMENTARY

I’m pleased to report that my special lady and I have been able to, on several occasions recently, dine indoors at a restaurant totally mask-less. What a pleasure it is to be able to see the smiles on the faces of not only the other diners, but also on the faces of the wait staff and the others who have been without work or had their hours severely cut back for so long because of the pandemic. Conversations, un-muffled by a face covering of any kind, and being able to see the bare faced expressions on your partner are a pleasure unknown for more than a year.