Kennedy: Why does it have to be us vs. them?

Along those same lines, what is the big deal about wearing a mask while in stores or when you’re going to be around a group of people? Dr. Fauci has explained, at almost every press conference that wearing a covering of some kind over your mouth and nose is a simple act of respect for your fellow man or woman. The fact that Trump eschews the mask at every turn, especially when he visits facilities with prominent signs requiring masks, and with his hosts dutifully following their own rules, shows dramatically that he doesn’t respect anyone. The fact that he gets a daily virus check is of no consequence. Vice President Pence is equally as clueless when it comes to masking where it might be required of visitors as well as workers.