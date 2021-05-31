Kennedy: Coming to terms with terms ... and Republican stances on issues | COMMENTARY

Another term that many Republicans throw about when deriding those who are trying to improve the world in some way is “woke.” Now just what do they mean? Are those who are not “woke” still asleep, or are those who are described by the term simply those with a more forward thinking view of the world and what it could be? Am I “woke” in that I believe that there are some (a very small minority) in law enforcement who should not be in that very noble profession and need to be weeded out permanently? Do I fit the term because I believe that there are too many people with bad intentions carrying guns? I believe that ownership restrictions and regulations on the type of firearms that one may own are necessary. Could I be “woke” because I believe that global warming is a real threat to the whole planet, and that man’s activities since the beginning of the industrial age have contributed greatly to that threat, and we need to do everything we can to keep our tiny planet inhabitable for our progeny. I repeat, are those who are not “woke” still asleep and/or in denial that certain changes must be made in the U.S. and around the world for the betterment of all?