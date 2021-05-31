Kennedy: Coming to terms with terms ... and Republican stances on issues | COMMENTARY

Although I try to keep up, as I age I find many things in today’s world, especially politically, that I simply cannot wrap my head around (to use a more modern expression) because they simply do not make any sense to me.
I’ll admit to being an old fogey who’s not hip (?), hep (?), with it (?), or whatever term is now in vogue, so there are some terms which are being bandied about, the meanings and usage of which aren’t clear to me. Many of these seem to have been created or co-opted by those on the conservative end of the political spectrum and used in a derogatory fashion towards those of us of a more liberal bent.
One of these is the term antifa. As I understand it, that is short for anti-fascist and is supposed to relate to those who oppose fascism. If that is the case, those who are in opposition to the “antifa” movement would, of course, be pro fascism. Now, again as I understand it, fascism is a political form that depends on a dictatorial leader, i.e. Mussolini in Italy during and after world War II. That is the antithesis of the Democratic form of government which we here in the good old U.S.A. are fortunate to live under. Continuing logically, Republicans who are anti-antifa, would then be pro fascists who wish to overthrow our form of government, which would make them traitors. I know it’s a bit convoluted, but think about it.
Another term that many Republicans throw about when deriding those who are trying to improve the world in some way is “woke.” Now just what do they mean? Are those who are not “woke” still asleep, or are those who are described by the term simply those with a more forward thinking view of the world and what it could be? Am I “woke” in that I believe that there are some (a very small minority) in law enforcement who should not be in that very noble profession and need to be weeded out permanently? Do I fit the term because I believe that there are too many people with bad intentions carrying guns? I believe that ownership restrictions and regulations on the type of firearms that one may own are necessary. Could I be “woke” because I believe that global warming is a real threat to the whole planet, and that man’s activities since the beginning of the industrial age have contributed greatly to that threat, and we need to do everything we can to keep our tiny planet inhabitable for our progeny. I repeat, are those who are not “woke” still asleep and/or in denial that certain changes must be made in the U.S. and around the world for the betterment of all?
One more thing I don’t understand, and maybe some of our more conservative types might enlighten me about, is why and how, despite the lost lawsuits, and overwhelming public opinion — even held by many everyday Republicans — the party leadership still bows down to the former president and repeats his discredited claims of a stolen election? How does making it more difficult for citizens to vote reduce the opportunities for some sort of fraud? Seeing as how the previous attorney general and the folks at the DOJ determined that the 2020 election was the the most secure in our history, are these changes necessary? I think not.
Also, how can Republican members of Congress deny — the video that was seen by the entire world not withstanding — with a straight face that there was an armed insurrection on Jan. 6, and push to delay a fully and equally bipartisan investigation into the actions of that day. One representative, who was caught on camera helping barricade the chamber’s doors against the mob, now claims that those who invaded the rotunda “seemed more like a normal tour group.” Even the party’s leadership, who laid the blame for the attack on the Capitol directly at the then-president’s feet in the aftermath, now don’t want a commission to do a thorough investigation, with subpoena powers for all. What exactly are they afraid of? Is it that many of their members might be implicated in some sort of wrongdoing before, during, and after the incident? Transparency in government, at all levels, seems to be going the way of the dodo. This is just one mans opinion, what’s yours?
Bill Kennedy writes every other Monday from Taneytown.