Kennedy: Decision to gradually reopen state, county seems measured, wise

One thing that strikes me as somewhat questionable is Trump’s relying on his daily COVID-19 test to prove that he has not come down with the virus. The fact is, he is given the quick response test which has been proven to be much less reliable than the ones that are being given to the population in general. He could be carrying the virus and spreading it all over the White House and among his staff, all the while testing as negative by the quick test. Also, his refusal to wear a mask at any time looks to me to be a sign of disrespect for those whom he is in contact with. It’s like he doesn’t care if he infects someone else, so long as he can do as he pleases.