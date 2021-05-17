Kennedy: Partisanism in nonpartisan elections, racism in Carroll, obstructionism by both parties must end | COMMENTARY

As one of a bit more liberal bent, I disagree with many of her positions, but I have always respected her for her ability to discern right from wrong and hold true to her well honed sense of decency and decorum. Unfortunately for her, she called out the previous president’s “big lie” about the election being “stolen” and continues to do so, as well as voting to impeach said president for his actions in inciting the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Following the lead of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, our toady congressman, Andy Harris, who was one of those who, after the mayhem at the Capitol had subsided, still spoke for the denial of certification of the electoral college vote, called Cheney a “distraction” and voted for her ouster.