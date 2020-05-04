Kennedy: Too risky to open certain businesses at this point, availability of testing is critical

For good or bad, some states are beginning to open portions of their economies which have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, I agree that certain small businesses, with limited employees and under strict guidelines, could be allowed to operate pretty much nationwide without endangering the population at large. However, restaurants, movie theaters, concert venues, gyms, and the like are, to me, too risky due to the greater number of close personal interactions that occur in those places. Slow and careful opening of the economy is going to be better, health wise, for the whole country. I’m of the opinion that the physical health of the citizenry is more important than the economic health in the short term.
I was pleased to read, and hear, that Gov. Hogan has directed the state health department to release the numbers of those who have been tested, those who have tested positive, and those who have died at the state’s nursing homes and other senior care facilities. The Food and Drug Administration has finally approved the test kits that the governor and his wife procured from South Korea, so now the testing can begin in earnest.
What I would like to know is not just the raw numbers, although they are important, but the percentages of staff and residents of those facilities who have been tested. As well, since many staff members work at more than one facility, tracking where they may have come in contact with potential carriers, both with and without symptoms. This information might help to stop the spread of the virus in those facilities, keeping both residents and staff healthy.
Testing for staff and patients in hospitals should be universal as well. Without testing all of those confined to hospitals for care and those who are caring for the patients, no one can be sure if an asymptomatic person has the virus and is passing it on to others. I think that such testing should be extended to include all places where people are confined in large numbers, such as the jails and prisons where “social distancing” is an absolute impossibility, and the rampant spread of the COVID-19 or any other virus could be catastrophic to the inmate population and to the families of the staff who get to go home after every shift.
After those groups are tested, every citizen who desires a test should be able to get one, as promised by the president early on, even when he knew that such was not a possibility at the time and still isn’t. That is, if you are not the vice president, or the presidential first family who seem, according to Vice President Pence, to be able to be tested regularly. He let that cat out of the bag just last week while visiting the Mayo Clinic while he also failed to adhere to the hospital’s rules on masking up on entry. Another case of do as I say, not what I do.
His lame explanation was that he wanted to look the recovering patients in the eye. Well, Mr. Vice President, as you have belatedly discovered, the masks do not cover the eyes. This brazen act cold have put yourself, the president, and the Mayo Clinic patients at risk of getting or reacquiring the virus. Just because you tested negative yesterday doesn’t mean that you can’t get the virus today.
Once more, I wish all of you and yours good health.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Bill Kennedy writes every other Monday from Taney town. You may contact him at wlkennedyiii@verizon.net.