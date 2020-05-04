Kennedy: Too risky to open certain businesses at this point, availability of testing is critical

Testing for staff and patients in hospitals should be universal as well. Without testing all of those confined to hospitals for care and those who are caring for the patients, no one can be sure if an asymptomatic person has the virus and is passing it on to others. I think that such testing should be extended to include all places where people are confined in large numbers, such as the jails and prisons where “social distancing” is an absolute impossibility, and the rampant spread of the COVID-19 or any other virus could be catastrophic to the inmate population and to the families of the staff who get to go home after every shift.