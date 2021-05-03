Kennedy: Central committee should stay out of nonpartisan elections; Biden should be realistic | COMMENTARY

Nationally, President Biden gave his first major address to a joint session of Congress and laid out his plans for moving the country forward. There are many good ideas there, and some that I think aren’t so good, but even the best ideas are doomed to fail if he and his team in Congress keep trying to push the whole thing through as one extremely expensive package. I might be so bold as to suggest that they break the plans into smaller chunks and if not abandon altogether at least delay submitting some of the more contentious items.