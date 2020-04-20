Kennedy: Ruminations on Trump, leadership of governors, possible return of sports

Our wannabe king has also made a couple of curious decisions, both for purely political reasons, and each, although technically legal, have never been done in the history of our nation.. The first was to threaten to adjourn Congress in order to actually install some of his nominees for positions without congressional approval. Much to my surprise, and relief, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly responded that that would never happen. Such a move by Trump could only happen under a very strict set of circumstances, which do not currently exist. The second, and meant only to further his campaign for re-election, was to have his signature placed on the Economic Stimulus checks that are being mailed out by the IRS. A presidential signature has never been on any check issued by any department of the U.S. government. My guess is that he wants those who receive such checks to believe that it was him and not congress who made those checks possible.