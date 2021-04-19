Kennedy: J&J vaccine suspension an overreaction, sports betting legislation will help, other thoughts at 75 | COMMENTARY

As I have done for the last several columns, there are a couple of news items that I feel deserve some discussion. One is the recent decision to suspend the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. I fully understand the need to be observant and concerned with any side effects, but with only six instances in around 7 million doses given, such a suspension of the use of that vaccine seems a bit of an overreaction. It is reported that all of the six who were affected are all females between 18 and 48 years of age, which leads to questions about other medications that they could have been taking in common since they all are of child-bearing age. Questions such as that need to be investigated before a blanket total suspension is warranted. In the meantime, doses could still be administered to males and females over 50, none of whom has exhibited the blood clotting problem. Just a thought.