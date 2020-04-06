Kennedy: A pox on hoarders, shame on senior impostors, enough with ‘new normal’ and others

As I sit here, in what passes for my office, another week of not being able to freely go about my business, socialize with my family and friends, or do any of the myriad other activities I enjoy, I have come up with a list of words and phrases that I hope to never again in my lifetime, or that of my children and grandson, hear. Along with those, I also have some situations that I hope to never have to relive. I’ll start with a gripe or two.
Probably foremost of my gripes is the unnecessary hoarding of certain products by some in our and, as reported, almost every community. Why does someone feel the need to buy 10, or 20, or 30, or more packages of toilet paper, clearing the shelves so that someone like me, who uses, on average, one roll a week, can’t find one package in any store? The same goes for canned goods, frozen foods, meats, and a whole host of other products. Now I understand that fear is a prime motivator for such actions, but to quote President Franklin Roosevelt, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” Folks, the stores will remain open and even though we are required to “shelter in place,” we are allowed to patronize them as we need to. When shopping, take enough for a couple of weeks, but leave some on the shelf for the rest of us. A pox on all who hoard.
Another gripe is that although many stores, supermarkets and others, have initiated special “Senior Hours”, it has been the experience at many establishments that many younger people — not just those nearing senior status — have been pushing by the true seniors in an attempt to get in the store first so to snatch up the very things that those older folks really need. Please, a little consideration for those of us well past 50.
As for the words and phrases that I will not miss when this whole situation is cleared up, I actually just used two, shelter in place and senior hours. The list also includes, new normal, flatten the curve, social distancing, self quarantine, and especially, pandemic and coronavirus. The use of these by everyone from the president on down the line to the news doodles on TV, and now almost everyone that I am in contact with, only feeds the fear and anxiety that more of us feel every day.
I’m also growing more and more tired of the many situations that we find ourselves in, although I completely understand the reasoning behind such orders. The forced closing of “non-essential” businesses is the big one to me. Every business, large or small, is essential to someone, and probably more than just a few someones. Canceling events that would attract large numbers of people not only affects the attendees, but the effect also trickles down to those who are employed by any business that is in any way connected to the event. Such cancellations are prudent, but the effects are widespread.
I am also nearly apoplectic about the lack of medical supplies for the protection of those who, of necessity, have to be in close contact with those who are confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 or who simply need to be protected from the possibility of infection.
The failure of the current administration in Washington to understand and be proactive in the response to the possibility of the virus establishing a foothold in the U.S. is somewhat criminal to my way of thinking. Surgical masks, face shields, protective clothing, hazmat suits and the like should have been immediately shipped from FEMA and CDC stockpiles to the places of need from the very beginning. Now, instead of each state trying to buy such things, and thereby bidding against one another as well as against FEMA and the CDC, for the same items and jacking up the asking price, FEMA should be contracting for all such supplies and distributing as needed, and by the way, saving everyone money in the process.
Another thing that bothers me greatly is the lack of testing materials. This I put squarely on the president. As the virus began to spread throughout the country, the World Health Organization offered to send testing kits made in Germany to the U.S. but they were refused. Trump wanted American-made test kits. This decision put us behind in the ability to test. We have yet to catch up and are unable to test those who may have inadvertently come in contact with an infected person but who are not symptomatic.
It's tough, but we will prevail.
Bill Kennedy writes every other Monday from Taneytown. You may contact him at wlkennedyiii@verizon.net.