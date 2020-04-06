Kennedy: A pox on hoarders, shame on senior impostors, enough with ‘new normal’ and others

Probably foremost of my gripes is the unnecessary hoarding of certain products by some in our and, as reported, almost every community. Why does someone feel the need to buy 10, or 20, or 30, or more packages of toilet paper, clearing the shelves so that someone like me, who uses, on average, one roll a week, can’t find one package in any store? The same goes for canned goods, frozen foods, meats, and a whole host of other products. Now I understand that fear is a prime motivator for such actions, but to quote President Franklin Roosevelt, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” Folks, the stores will remain open and even though we are required to “shelter in place,” we are allowed to patronize them as we need to. When shopping, take enough for a couple of weeks, but leave some on the shelf for the rest of us. A pox on all who hoard.