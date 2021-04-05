Kennedy: Just wondering what’s wrong with NCAA, Republican senators, Baltimore education system | COMMENTARY

Yahoo! Hallelujah! Even more success. After reading of my inability to get some help with filing my taxes, Taneytown councilmember and Mayor Pro-tem, in my little burg took it upon herself to intervene on my behalf and get me in touch with the proper folks. Thank you, Diane Foster.
What a great Easter weekend. I had an all-too short, but very welcome visit from my son. He drove in from Holland, Michigan on Thursday but had to return home on Sunday to be back at school on Monday. At least we had the opportunity to watch a couple of Orioles games together. Then on Sunday there was the sumptuous dinner with the extended family. Much laughter and the opportunity to catch up with some that I hadn’t seen in months. I feel refreshed.
Just wondering, but what’s up with the NCAA treating the women’s basketball tournament as if it were completely unimportant? First, there is/was no connection to “March Madness” or “The Big Dance”. That was a missed marketing opportunity if there ever was one. Next there was the flap because there wasn’t proper weight and other training equipment available for the women while the men had multiple sets of that stuff. Then there was the matter of the “swag bags” that are given to each player on arrival at the tournament venue. There was a major discrepancy between what the men got and what the women got. All of those things should be the same regardless of gender. The NCAA and its leadership should be ashamed.
Just wondering, but how come Mitch McConnell and the rest of the Republican Senate hierarchy are so steadfastly against President Biden’s infrastructure plan? All it does is provide well-paying jobs to repair roads, bridges, rail right-of-ways, ports, water and sewer systems and all manner of things that may have been state-of-the-art when they were built or installed. But things age and need repair or replacement. Is it because they just don’t care, or is it that Biden wants to collect some taxes from corporations that have avoided paying their fair share because of the former president’s tax cuts? Personally, I think it’s the latter because that’s where their campaign money comes from. What’s so wrong about having those who can afford it contribute to helping the rest of us, all the while continuing to make huge profits?
Just wondering, but what’s wrong with the school system in the state’s largest municipality? Baltimore city spends more than $15,000 per student, per year, yet somewhere in the neighborhood of 80% of the high school graduates who apply to the local community college need remedial courses in reading and math. One report shows a rising senior in high school being put back to the 9th grade because he only passed 2.5 credits in three years, all the while being ranked at 62 in his class of 120 and with a grade point average of 0.13. We, here in Carroll County are so lucky to have administrators and teachers who actually educate our children which allows them to lead productive lives, while many students in Baltimore are destined for a lifetime of failure despite the massive amounts spent on “education.”
We’re just over a month from the biennial elections in the county’s incorporated towns and cities. Since the government that affects us most is the one closest to us, I’m encouraging every eligible voter in each of these jurisdictions to get to know who the candidates are, what their interests are, and their plans for addressing whatever problems they see existing in their locale. If you are registered with the county for the state and federal elections, you are also registered for your town election. If you’re not registered, please do so. It’s often said, and even more ignored, but every vote does count, especially in these very local elections where a single ballot can, and often does, decide the winner from the also-ran.
Bill Kennedy writes every other Monday from Taneytown. You may contact him at wlkennedyiii@verizon.net.