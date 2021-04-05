Kennedy: Just wondering what’s wrong with NCAA, Republican senators, Baltimore education system | COMMENTARY

We’re just over a month from the biennial elections in the county’s incorporated towns and cities. Since the government that affects us most is the one closest to us, I’m encouraging every eligible voter in each of these jurisdictions to get to know who the candidates are, what their interests are, and their plans for addressing whatever problems they see existing in their locale. If you are registered with the county for the state and federal elections, you are also registered for your town election. If you’re not registered, please do so. It’s often said, and even more ignored, but every vote does count, especially in these very local elections where a single ballot can, and often does, decide the winner from the also-ran.