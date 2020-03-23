Kennedy: Missing sports, socializing, thankful for Hogan as we try to get through this crisis

I’m not a subscriber, nor do I have the know-how or equipment to get programming from netflicks or hula (sic) or any of the other such places, my entertainment options are a bit limited. I am provided some 200-plus channels on my satellite system, but at least 50 of those I would prefer not having to pay for — but that’s a subject for another time — and there are quite a few others that only pique my interest on rare occasions and I wouldn’t miss if they weren’t there. So since the sports channels have gone dormant, for all intents and purposes, I’m left to spend my TV time with the news, cooking shows — as long as they’re not the ones that make cooking or baking some sort of insipid competition — home improvement and remodeling shows, and nature shows, especially the ones about Alaska since I got to go there a while back and was totally taken by the state.