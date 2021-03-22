Kennedy: Success in getting question answered and COVID-19 vaccine, not so much in terms of free tax prep | COMMENTARY

Another success is that exactly one week ago I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. My second dose is to be given in about three weeks. As I’ve reported before, there were several friends and friends of friends doing their darnedest to find an appointment for me while I was doing the same for myself. In a stroke of luck, out of the blue, one friend awoke to take care of nature’s call at 1 a.m. and decided to check out one website. Lo and behold, they were just finishing the download for appointments and my friend was able to secure a spot for me. I’m grateful for all of those who were looking out for me, but it shouldn’t have taken a stroke of good fortune to score a dose and it shouldn’t be necessary for someone to be logged on in the middle of the night either.